EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Global Pushback

The European Union has decided to delay its landmark anti-deforestation law by a year, pushing the start date to December 2025, according to the EU Council. This decision raises concerns about the EU's commitment to green policies while providing temporary relief to companies and trading partners, including the United States and Brazil, which deem the policy too strict.

Those opposing the legislation argue it could disrupt trade and potentially bar millions of small-scale farmers from accessing the EU market. The law demands firms to prove their supply chains do not contribute to deforestation, targeting imports such as soy, beef, coffee, and palm oil. Nations will be categorized by deforestation risk to determine the rigor of customs inspections.

The postponed legislation will soon be published in the EU's official journal. Meanwhile, campaigners stress that simplifications to the law's reporting requirements must not dilute its effectiveness, a concern voiced by environmental advocates like Nicole Polsterer from Fern.

(With inputs from agencies.)