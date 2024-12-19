Air India Pioneers Aviation Training Revolution with 34 New Aircraft

Air India is set to revolutionize the aviation training landscape with its latest order of 34 trainer aircraft, aiming to establish South Asia's largest Flying Training Organisation (FTO) in Amravati, Maharashtra, by the latter half of 2025. This strategic move aligns with the airline's transformative Vihaan.AI program, designed to expand its pilot training infrastructure.

The order comprises 31 single-engine aircraft from the United States' Piper Aircraft and 3 twin-engine aircraft from Austria's Diamond Aircraft. These state-of-the-art aircraft, featuring glass cockpits and G1000 avionics systems, are key enablers of advanced pilot training, furthering Air India's goal of cultivating a self-reliant pilot pipeline as its fleet continues to expand.

The planned FTO at Amravati's Belora airport will graduate 180 commercial pilots annually. Encompassing a 10-acre state-of-the-art training facility, with globally competitive digital classrooms and maintenance centers, this initiative affirms Air India's commitment to India's aviation sector growth and supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. A new Aviation Training Academy in Gurugram consolidates this effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)