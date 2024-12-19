Left Menu

NTPC Renewable Energy Begins 30 MW Commercial Supply from Gujarat Solar Project

NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of state-owned power giant NTPC, commenced commercial supply of 30 MW from its solar project in Mesanka, Gujarat. This marks the second installment of the project, following a 60 MW launch in July. The overall capacity of NTPC now stands at 76,560.68 MW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:10 IST
State-owned power giant NTPC's subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has launched the commercial supply of 30 MW of electricity from its solar project based in Mesanka, Gujarat. This initiates the second phase of the 150 MW solar initiative.

The company officially announced that this commercial operation began at midnight on December 11, 2024, as detailed in an official regulatory filing. This move follows the project's initial capacity release, which saw 60 MW go live back on July 29, 2024.

With the addition of this recent 30 MW capacity, NTPC's total installed and operational capacity reaches an impressive 76,560.68 MW.

