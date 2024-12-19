Volkswagen's Labor Talks: Navigating Uncertain Terrain

Volkswagen and labor representatives have spent around 50 hours in talks over potential German plant closures and pay cuts, with some progress made but critical issues still unresolved, according to the IG Metall union. As negotiations continued, the possibility of further interruptions or even termination looms large.

The discussions, which began on Monday, are part of an effort to reach an agreement before the year ends to avoid significant labor strikes. The labor union has warned that 100,000 workers, who have already staged two major strikes, may strike again in response to management's plans that include cutting wages and reducing plant capacity.

Sources indicate that while both parties are eager to find a resolution, a gap persists on essential matters such as plant closures. Volkswagen has suggested closures may be necessary to cut costs amid lower demand in Europe, but workers strongly oppose this idea. Meanwhile, options like shifting production to other countries and restructuring without shutdowns are being considered.

