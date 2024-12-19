Coal-Based Power Surge and Declining Imports: A Path to Self-sufficiency

Coal-based power generation in India saw a notable increase of 3.87% during the period from April to October 2024, according to government data released on Thursday. This growth underlines the country's ongoing efforts to bolster self-sufficiency in coal production while lowering import dependence.

The Coal Ministry noted a 19.5% drop in coal imports for blending by thermal power plants, emphasizing India's dedication to domestic production. This strategic shift is partly driven by a significant increase in imports by coal-based plants that exclusively use imported coal, which rose to 30.04 million tonnes from 21.71 million tonnes during this period.

Overall coal imports for the April to October timeframe reduced by 3.1% to 149.39 million tonnes. The non-regulated sector experienced a more substantial decline of 8.8%, reflecting broader industry trends favoring local coal resources over foreign ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)