Coal-Based Power Surge and Declining Imports: A Path to Self-sufficiency

The government reported a 3.87% rise in coal-based power generation from April to October 2024. Imports for blending by thermal power plants decreased by 19.5%, reinforcing the move towards self-sufficiency in coal production and reducing import reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:18 IST
  • India

Coal-based power generation in India saw a notable increase of 3.87% during the period from April to October 2024, according to government data released on Thursday. This growth underlines the country's ongoing efforts to bolster self-sufficiency in coal production while lowering import dependence.

The Coal Ministry noted a 19.5% drop in coal imports for blending by thermal power plants, emphasizing India's dedication to domestic production. This strategic shift is partly driven by a significant increase in imports by coal-based plants that exclusively use imported coal, which rose to 30.04 million tonnes from 21.71 million tonnes during this period.

Overall coal imports for the April to October timeframe reduced by 3.1% to 149.39 million tonnes. The non-regulated sector experienced a more substantial decline of 8.8%, reflecting broader industry trends favoring local coal resources over foreign ones.

