Putin's Balancing Act: Tackling Inflation Amid Economic Overheating
The Russian economy is overheating, prompting fears of high inflation. President Putin hopes for a balanced central bank rate decision, expecting a hike to 23%. Tight monetary policies aim to lower growth rates from 4% to 2-2.5% in 2025. Inflation impacts Russian households, driven by soaring food prices.
Amid rising concerns of an overheating economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hopes for a balancing act by the central bank in its upcoming rate decision. In his annual address, Putin acknowledged the strain on inflation and backed the central bank's stern monetary policy while questioning its timing.
Market experts anticipate the central bank to elevate its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 23%, marking a peak unseen in over two decades. This step has sparked disapproval among businesses. 'Challenges persist,' stated Putin, emphasizing inflation and economic overheating as primary issues for the government and central bank.
The surge in inflation, exacerbated by Western sanctions and a poor harvest, has strained Russians' finances, with household inflationary expectations reaching a yearly high. With food prices soaring and public frustrations growing, Putin calls for timely government interventions to tackle the inflation crisis effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zimbabwe Holds Steady: Central Bank Leaves Interest Rate Unchanged
Hungarian Central Bank Official Breaks Ranks Amid Currency Crisis
Central Banks Boost Gold Reserves with Record Purchases in October
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts CRR as economy slows
RBI keeps benchmark interest rate unchanged for 11th time in a row at 6.5 pc.