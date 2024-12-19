Putin's Balancing Act: Tackling Inflation Amid Economic Overheating

Amid rising concerns of an overheating economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced hopes for a balancing act by the central bank in its upcoming rate decision. In his annual address, Putin acknowledged the strain on inflation and backed the central bank's stern monetary policy while questioning its timing.

Market experts anticipate the central bank to elevate its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 23%, marking a peak unseen in over two decades. This step has sparked disapproval among businesses. 'Challenges persist,' stated Putin, emphasizing inflation and economic overheating as primary issues for the government and central bank.

The surge in inflation, exacerbated by Western sanctions and a poor harvest, has strained Russians' finances, with household inflationary expectations reaching a yearly high. With food prices soaring and public frustrations growing, Putin calls for timely government interventions to tackle the inflation crisis effectively.

