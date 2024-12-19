Sebi Imposes Rs 6 Lakh Fine on EbixCash and Ebix Inc for IPO Disclosure Violations

Sebi, India's capital market regulator, has imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on both EbixCash Ltd and its promoter entity, Ebix Inc. The fine comes as a consequence of their failure to comply with disclosure norms concerning a proposed IPO.

The financial penalties were enforced following Sebi's investigation into potential violations of the regulator's Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) guidelines. The investigation highlighted several instances of non-compliance involving EbixCash and its associated entities.

Sebi found that crucial information, such as regulatory actions and financial plans, was omitted or inadequately disclosed in the draft red herring prospectus, emphasizing the need for consistent public disclosures to protect investor interests.

