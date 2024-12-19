The Courage of Gisele Pelicot: A Landmark Trial and Its Global Impact

In a landmark ruling, a French court has found Dominique Pelicot guilty of a series of heinous crimes, including repeatedly drugging and raping his wife over nearly a decade, while inviting dozens of strangers to participate. His 50 co-defendants also faced convictions for rape, attempted rape, and sexual assault.

The trial has sparked reactions from around the globe, including from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who commended Gisele Pelicot for her courage: 'The shame must change sides. You gave women around the world a strong voice. The shame always lies with the perpetrator.'

Others, such as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and France National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet, echoed these sentiments, praising Gisele's bravery. Far-right leader Jordan Bardella noted that her refusal to let the case be heard behind closed doors has encouraged others to speak out for the benefit of all victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)