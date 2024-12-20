Left Menu

U.S. Pledges $200 Million in Aid to War-Torn Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional $200 million in aid to Sudan, addressing food, shelter, and healthcare needs in the conflict-ridden nation. The announcement came during a UN Security Council meeting emphasizing the urgent need for safe and rapid delivery of aid in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:54 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a significant aid package of $200 million for Sudan, aimed at addressing the dire need for food, shelter, and healthcare amid ongoing conflicts. The aid announcement highlights the immense humanitarian challenges facing the country.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting focused on Sudan, Blinken emphasized the necessity for swift and secure aid delivery to the affected areas. The ongoing strife in Sudan has led to catastrophic displacement, marking it as the world's largest such crisis.

The U.S. pledge underlines international commitment to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan, where tens of thousands have been killed amid the conflict. Blinken's call to action seeks to mobilize additional resources and international collaboration to alleviate the suffering of those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

