U.S. Pledges $200 Million in Aid to War-Torn Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a significant aid package of $200 million for Sudan, aimed at addressing the dire need for food, shelter, and healthcare amid ongoing conflicts. The aid announcement highlights the immense humanitarian challenges facing the country.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting focused on Sudan, Blinken emphasized the necessity for swift and secure aid delivery to the affected areas. The ongoing strife in Sudan has led to catastrophic displacement, marking it as the world's largest such crisis.

The U.S. pledge underlines international commitment to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan, where tens of thousands have been killed amid the conflict. Blinken's call to action seeks to mobilize additional resources and international collaboration to alleviate the suffering of those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)