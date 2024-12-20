Sun Petrochemicals' Green Commitment in Bihar
Sun Petrochemicals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Bihar, committing to invest ₹36,700 crore in the renewable energy sector. This deal marks a significant step forward in the state's green energy initiatives, promising economic growth and sustainable development.
In a significant development at the Bihar Business Connect 2024, Sun Petrochemicals has formalized its partnership with the Bihar government by signing a Memorandum of Understanding.
The MoU outlines a substantial investment of ₹36,700 crore geared towards bolstering the renewable energy sector in the state.
This strategic move is expected to accelerate Bihar's economic growth while advancing sustainable energy projects, aligning with broader environmental goals.
