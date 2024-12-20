Left Menu

Sun Petrochemicals' Green Commitment in Bihar

Sun Petrochemicals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Bihar, committing to invest ₹36,700 crore in the renewable energy sector. This deal marks a significant step forward in the state's green energy initiatives, promising economic growth and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:56 IST
Sun Petrochemicals' Green Commitment in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at the Bihar Business Connect 2024, Sun Petrochemicals has formalized its partnership with the Bihar government by signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU outlines a substantial investment of ₹36,700 crore geared towards bolstering the renewable energy sector in the state.

This strategic move is expected to accelerate Bihar's economic growth while advancing sustainable energy projects, aligning with broader environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024