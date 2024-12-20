Scuffle in Parliament: BJP Slams Congress for 'Insulting Democracy'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directly criticized the Congress party, accusing it of having a longstanding history of disrespecting democratic practices. His remarks came following a confrontation in the Parliament premises, during which two BJP MPs were injured. Chouhan compared Rahul Gandhi's actions to those of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, suggesting a continued legacy of democratic insult.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who was among the injured, alleged that his injuries occurred when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing a fall. The incident resulted in him being hospitalized but has been reported as stable according to medical authorities.

The confrontation led to a broader political protest, where both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs voiced their disapproval over parliamentary decorum. BJP members, including MP CP Joshi and K Sudhakar, condemned the Congress for what they deemed an attack on democracy, vowing that such acts would not be tolerated by the citizens of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)