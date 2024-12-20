Left Menu

Scuffle in Parliament: BJP Slams Congress for 'Insulting Democracy'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes the Congress party following a scuffle in the Parliament premises that injured two BJP MPs, accusing it of historically disrespecting democracy. The conflict involved BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, who alleges he was injured due to an act by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:59 IST
Scuffle in Parliament: BJP Slams Congress for 'Insulting Democracy'
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met injured BJP MP Pratap Sarangi at the RML Hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directly criticized the Congress party, accusing it of having a longstanding history of disrespecting democratic practices. His remarks came following a confrontation in the Parliament premises, during which two BJP MPs were injured. Chouhan compared Rahul Gandhi's actions to those of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, suggesting a continued legacy of democratic insult.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who was among the injured, alleged that his injuries occurred when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing a fall. The incident resulted in him being hospitalized but has been reported as stable according to medical authorities.

The confrontation led to a broader political protest, where both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs voiced their disapproval over parliamentary decorum. BJP members, including MP CP Joshi and K Sudhakar, condemned the Congress for what they deemed an attack on democracy, vowing that such acts would not be tolerated by the citizens of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024