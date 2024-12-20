Scuffle in Parliament: BJP Slams Congress for 'Insulting Democracy'
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes the Congress party following a scuffle in the Parliament premises that injured two BJP MPs, accusing it of historically disrespecting democracy. The conflict involved BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, who alleges he was injured due to an act by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directly criticized the Congress party, accusing it of having a longstanding history of disrespecting democratic practices. His remarks came following a confrontation in the Parliament premises, during which two BJP MPs were injured. Chouhan compared Rahul Gandhi's actions to those of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, suggesting a continued legacy of democratic insult.
BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who was among the injured, alleged that his injuries occurred when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing a fall. The incident resulted in him being hospitalized but has been reported as stable according to medical authorities.
The confrontation led to a broader political protest, where both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs voiced their disapproval over parliamentary decorum. BJP members, including MP CP Joshi and K Sudhakar, condemned the Congress for what they deemed an attack on democracy, vowing that such acts would not be tolerated by the citizens of India.
