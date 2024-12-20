GST Council: Tax Cuts on Insurance, Hikes on Luxury Goods Under Review

In a crucial meeting scheduled for Saturday, the GST Council is expected to make decisions on tax rate modifications across a range of sectors, focusing notably on life and health insurance premiums and high-end luxury items like wrist watches and apparel.

The 55th session, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by state finance ministers, will delve into a proposal affecting around 148 items, including potentially incorporating Aviation Turbine Fuel into the GST framework.

The Council is also likely to consider the creation of a new 35 per cent tax bracket specifically for sin goods, as suggested in the GST rate rationalisation report, alongside potential reductions in GST rates for platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

