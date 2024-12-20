Left Menu

GST Council: Tax Cuts on Insurance, Hikes on Luxury Goods Under Review

The GST Council is set to discuss tax rate adjustments for various goods and services, including life and health insurance as well as luxury goods. Potential tax hikes on sin goods and rate reductions on essential items are on the agenda, impacting revenue and industry sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:07 IST
GST Council: Tax Cuts on Insurance, Hikes on Luxury Goods Under Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting scheduled for Saturday, the GST Council is expected to make decisions on tax rate modifications across a range of sectors, focusing notably on life and health insurance premiums and high-end luxury items like wrist watches and apparel.

The 55th session, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by state finance ministers, will delve into a proposal affecting around 148 items, including potentially incorporating Aviation Turbine Fuel into the GST framework.

The Council is also likely to consider the creation of a new 35 per cent tax bracket specifically for sin goods, as suggested in the GST rate rationalisation report, alongside potential reductions in GST rates for platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024