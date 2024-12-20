Uttarakhand Gears Up for a Seamless Chardham Yatra: CM's Directive for Enhanced Infrastructure and Management

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged officials to ramp up infrastructure at key pilgrimage sites Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, during a recent high-level meeting. The Chief Minister emphasized bolstering preparations and completing the formation of a Yatra Authority by January 30 to ensure a seamless Chardham Yatra.

He called for consultations with pilgrimage priests and stakeholders by January 15, stressing the importance of integrating their insights into travel management strategies. Enhancements to the travel registration system, leveraging digital technology, were also prioritized to facilitate smooth pilgrim management. Dhami underscored the significance of upholding Uttarakhand's honor through diligent efforts ahead of the Chardham Yatra.

With last year's large turnout in mind, Dhami advocated for a comprehensive improvement plan, including better parking facilities, accommodation, and essential amenities like water and sanitation. The development of nearby mythological sites and the promotion of Panch Badri and Panch Kedar were also highlighted as priorities. Professor Dheeraj Sharma from IIM Rohtak presented challenges from previous years, focusing on traffic management solutions and registration enhancements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)