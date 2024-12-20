Left Menu

Dangote Refinery Gains Momentum Amid Crude Supply Challenges

The Dangote Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, reaches 85% operational capacity, aiming to deliver European-standard fuel by January. Despite initial challenges with local crude supply, it has sourced crude internationally and adjusted its petrol prices to support local transportation costs during holidays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:37 IST
Dangote Refinery Gains Momentum Amid Crude Supply Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dangote Refinery in Lagos, Nigeria, has ramped up its operations, achieving 85% capacity, as it seeks to produce fuel that meets European standards by January. The refinery, built by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, faced initial challenges in securing local crude supply, pushing it to source from international markets.

Edwin Devakumar, the head of the refinery, noted a production increase to 550,000 barrels per day. A supply dispute with the Nigerian state-oil firm NNPC had earlier impeded operations, relating to an agreement for a 20% stake in the refinery valued at $2.76 billion.

Despite these hurdles, the refinery started processing various products like diesel and jet fuel. To mitigate transport costs during the festive season, Dangote Refinery has cut petrol prices, while NNPC resumes processing at its Port Harcourt plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024