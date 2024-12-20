Volkswagen Nearing Critical Labor Agreement Amid Historic Strikes

Volkswagen is closing in on a crucial labor agreement in what has become the company's longest-ever negotiation over wages and job security, sources told Reuters on Friday.

The discussions target cost-cutting measures to keep European factories open and avert mass strikes as Europe's largest carmaker faces competition from cheaper Chinese rivals and slower-than-anticipated adoption of electric vehicles.

Despite 100,000 workers staging two major strikes in recent months, labor leaders and Volkswagen management are optimistic about reaching a deal by Christmas. Yet, there is no consensus over potential plant closures, which might impact VW's target of 4 billion euros in savings.

