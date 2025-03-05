German Defence Firms Eye Revamp Through Car Industry Collaboration

Germany's defence industry is realigning its strategies, leveraging a downturn in the automotive sector to boost capacity as Europe gears up for increased military investment. Corporations such as Rheinmetall are repurposing automotive facilities to amplify their defence offerings, aiming to invigorate Germany's economy through this transition.

Amidst slumping demand within the car industry, defence firms are capitalizing on available manufacturing infrastructure, with Hensoldt seeking to absorb workers from giants Bosch and Continental. This shift follows European leaders' commitments to enhance military budgets, with plans under discussion for significant EU defence fund mobilizations.

Overall, Germany's alignment towards increased defence production is projected to spur economic growth. Analyst forecasts highlight potential productivity boosts and job creation, casting military spending as an economic catalyst after years of contraction in the automotive-centric economic model.

