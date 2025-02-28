Trump's Tariff Battle: Economic Impacts Unleashed

President Donald Trump is moving forward with imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, alongside doubling existing tariffs on Chinese imports. The initiative, framed as a crackdown on drug trafficking, is already causing turbulence in global markets and raising fears of inflation among consumers.

The tariffs—25% on Mexican and Canadian imports and an additional 10% on Canadian energy resources—are set to bolster US efforts against fentanyl smuggling. Despite this, trading partners seek dialogue, with Mexico deploying thousands of National Guard troops and Canada enhancing border security to quash concerns.

The proposed tariffs could dramatically increase costs for US consumers, generating annual economic damage estimated between $120 billion and $225 billion. As the administration attempts to further its hardline trade stance with plans for reciprocal tariffs in April, stakeholders brace for potential backlashes amid fragile economic conditions.

