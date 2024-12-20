Left Menu

Boosting India's Defense: Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Artillery Contract

The Indian defence ministry has signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for K9 Vajra artillery guns, worth Rs 7,628 crore, to enhance the Indian Army's strike capability. This procurement will catalyze artillery modernization, support Make-in-India, and generate significant employment across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian defence ministry has finalized a significant contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for the acquisition of K9 Vajra artillery guns to augment the strike capabilities of the Indian Army. Valued at Rs 7,628 crore, this deal is poised to enhance the force's operational readiness.

The K9 Vajra artillery is distinguished by its cutting-edge technology, with the ability to deliver long-range, precise, and lethal firepower. The ministry plans to deploy around 100 guns along the Line of Actual Control, bolstering capabilities in diverse terrains, including high-altitude areas.

The initiative is not only a major step towards modernizing artillery but also aligns with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' ethos, encouraging local industrial participation. It is expected to generate more than nine lakh man-days of employment over four years, supporting the 'Make-in-India' drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

