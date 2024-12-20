RBI Fines IndusInd Bank for Deposit Norm Violations

IndusInd Bank has been slapped with a fine of Rs 27.30 lakh by the Reserve Bank of India for failing to comply with specific provisions related to the 'interest rate on deposits'.

The penalty comes in the wake of a statutory inspection conducted for supervisory evaluation based on the bank's financial standing as of March 31, 2023. The inspection revealed that certain savings deposit accounts were opened for ineligible entities, leading to this financial repercussion.

The RBI clarified that this fine highlights deficiencies in regulatory adherence and does not reflect on the validity of any agreements or transactions between IndusInd Bank and its clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)