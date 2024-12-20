Uttarakhand's Sports and Development Surge: CM Dhami Unveils Major Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated 239 development schemes valued at Rs 54.31 crore at Haridwar's newly built modern sports complex. Highlighting a commitment to uninterrupted progress, CM Dhami expressed the state's dedication to development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The complex features a long tennis court, cricket pitch, and badminton court, created by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority, to boost sports activities in the region. These facilities are expected to aid local athletes and help prepare for the 38th National Games, signaling a significant step for sports in the state.

Preparations for the National Games are vigorous, with renovations underway for various stadiums. Haridwar, known for its spiritual significance, is set to gain prominence as a sports city, while a winter yatra aims to sustain regional tourism and employment throughout the year, centered around Haridwar.

Efforts to enhance education, healthcare, and connectivity are visible with ongoing projects like a medical college nearing completion and the inauguration of a modern degree college and health center. Plans include a Haridwar-Rishikesh corridor, a city helipad, and additional schemes to alleviate traffic congestion.

A future ropeway project from Har Ki Pauri to Maa Chandidevi is in the pipeline, while a game zone is training athletes in multiple sports under a new flyover. Furthermore, significant development is occurring under the Doodhdhari flyover with new parks and commercial areas.

The state is enhancing public welfare through infrastructure development, aiming to reduce migration, attract investment, and foster self-employment. Initiatives like promoting agricultural practices, empowering women financially, and providing government jobs reflect the state's growth trajectory.

CM Dhami emphasized fairness for students and demographic protection, with measures like the anti-conversion law and impending implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. This reflects Uttarakhand's vision for holistic progress and societal stability in the future.

