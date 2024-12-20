Left Menu

CM Sukhu Unveils 2025 Calendar in Dharamshala

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the 2025 calendar for Kangra Co-operative Bank in Dharamshala. He also inspected the proposed Tourism Village site. Several dignitaries, including Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur, were present at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:56 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event on Friday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu officiated the unveiling of the 2025 calendar for Kangra Co-operative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank in Dharamshala. Esteemed figures, including the Bank's Chairman, Ram Chander Pathania, graced the occasion.

The Chief Minister's itinerary also included an inspection of the proposed site for a new Tourism Village in Narghota, close to Dharamshala in Kangra district. Accompanying Sukhu were prominent individuals such as HPTDC Chairman RS Bali and Congress leader Devender Jaggi.

Earlier, CM Sukhu launched the official government calendar for 2025, showcasing various innovative state government schemes. The launch was backed by a strong team of supporting officials, including Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur, among others, as confirmed by a CMO press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

