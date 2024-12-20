Left Menu

Sebi Streamlines Draft SID Upload Process for AMCs

Sebi has simplified the framework for asset management companies (AMCs) by reducing the timeline for uploading draft Scheme Information Documents (SIDs) from 21 to 8 working days. This move aims to enhance investor protection and streamline compliance for AMCs. The changes take effect immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to streamline operations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has shortened the required period for asset management companies to upload draft Scheme Information Documents (SIDs) from 21 days to just 8 working days.

This regulatory change is intended to reduce timelines and improve compliance, ultimately enhancing investor protection while simplifying processes for AMCs.

Previously, AMCs were required to keep their draft SIDs live for three weeks to allow for public feedback. With the new rules effective immediately, final offer documents can now be submitted more swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

