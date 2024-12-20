Parliament Chaos Sparks Scandal: FIR and Political Tensions Rise

Following a tumultuous confrontation outside the Indian Parliament, both the BJP and Congress have lodged counter complaints of assault, prompting the Delhi Police to escalate the matter to the Crime Branch. The altercation has become a significant political issue, with each party demanding accountability from the other.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has vocally criticized the BJP, specifically targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi accused them of a severe breach, referring to it as a direct 'attack on the Constitution' and insult to B.R. Ambedkar, demanding Shah's resignation in response.

Amid the controversy, Gandhi utilized social media platforms to broadcast his stance, condemning what he perceives as the biggest mistake made by the BJP. As the Parliament's winter session wraps up following heated debates, these incidents highlight the deepening division between the ruling and opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)