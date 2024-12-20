Boost in State Funding: A New Era for Capital Investment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that funds devolved under the 15th Finance Commission are significantly higher than those under the 14th, buoyed by a robust macroeconomic environment and effective tax collections.

In a pre-budget meeting, Sitharaman highlighted the success of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, first introduced in the 2020-21 budget, garnering positive feedback from states eager to enhance capital asset construction.

The central government has earmarked approximately Rs 30,000 crore as untied funds for SASCI 2024-25, offering states flexibility in applying these funds across sectors to build crucial infrastructure, especially in disaster-affected areas, with additional consideration for severe natural disasters.

