Boost in State Funding: A New Era for Capital Investment

The 15th Finance Commission has provided more funds to states compared to the 14th, thanks to a strong macroeconomic environment and efficient tax collection. Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) has been well-received, with additional funds allocated for capital assets and disaster aftermath reconstruction.

Jaisalmer | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that funds devolved under the 15th Finance Commission are significantly higher than those under the 14th, buoyed by a robust macroeconomic environment and effective tax collections.

In a pre-budget meeting, Sitharaman highlighted the success of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, first introduced in the 2020-21 budget, garnering positive feedback from states eager to enhance capital asset construction.

The central government has earmarked approximately Rs 30,000 crore as untied funds for SASCI 2024-25, offering states flexibility in applying these funds across sectors to build crucial infrastructure, especially in disaster-affected areas, with additional consideration for severe natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

