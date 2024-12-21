Left Menu

National Pension System on the Rise: New Association to Boost Coverage

The National Pension System (NPS) assets are expected to reach Rs 15 lakh crore by this fiscal year's end, according to PFRDA Chairman Deepak Mohanty. Despite challenges in corporate employee uptake, a new association of NPS intermediaries aims to enhance awareness, streamline processes, and expand coverage across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Pension System (NPS) is set to achieve a significant milestone with its assets under management (AUM) projected to reach Rs 15 lakh crore by the end of the current fiscal year, according to Deepak Mohanty, Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Speaking at the launch of the Association of NPS Intermediaries, Mohanty highlighted the persistent challenge of low uptake rates among corporate sector employees. This new association, comprising various stakeholders like pension fund managers, aims to advocate for NPS as a flexible and tax-efficient retirement option while ensuring subscriber welfare through transparent processes.

Despite a robust growth forecast, the association focuses on expanding NPS coverage by targeting workforce segments across India, especially in informal sectors, through collaborative efforts with digital companies and awareness campaigns. These initiatives seek to bolster the pension system's reach and stronger engagement with corporates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024