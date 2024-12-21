India and Kuwait: From Oil Allies to Strategic Partners
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India and Kuwait's historic bond during his visit, looking to transform their relationship into a strategic partnership. Discussions included energy collaboration, geopolitical solutions, and diversified trade, underscoring opportunities in various sectors such as petrochemical, technology, health, and more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India and Kuwait's enduring bond, aiming to elevate their relationship from being traditional oil allies to strategic partners. His remarks were made during the first visit by an Indian leader to Kuwait in over four decades.
Modi expressed willingness to aid in resolving conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, advocating for diplomatic engagements over battlefield solutions. He reiterated India's support for a two-state solution for Palestine.
With Kuwait as a key supplier of crude and LPG to India, Modi sees potential for deeper energy collaboration. He also emphasized prospects in non-oil trade, citing recent successes of 'Made in India' products in Kuwait.
(With inputs from agencies.)
