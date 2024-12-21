Left Menu

Libyan Oil Production Reaches Record Highs

Libya's oil industry has seen significant achievements with Acacus Oil Company reaching an output of 301,587 barrels per day and Sirte Oil Company achieving 103,000 barrels per day, levels not seen since 2007, according to National Oil Corporation spokesman Khaled Gulam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:33 IST
Libyan Oil Production Reaches Record Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's oil sector is witnessing remarkable growth as Acacus Oil Company reported an impressive output of 301,587 barrels per day. This significant milestone was revealed by a spokesman for the National Oil Corporation on Saturday.

Further highlighting this success, Khaled Gulam of the NOC noted that Sirte Oil Company had achieved a production of 103,000 barrels per day. This output marks the highest level since 2007, underscoring a resurgence in Libya's oil production capacity.

These achievements reflect the advancements and significant contributions of Libya's oil sector to the nation's economy, setting promising prospects for further growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024