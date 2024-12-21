Libyan Oil Production Reaches Record Highs

Libya's oil sector is witnessing remarkable growth as Acacus Oil Company reported an impressive output of 301,587 barrels per day. This significant milestone was revealed by a spokesman for the National Oil Corporation on Saturday.

Further highlighting this success, Khaled Gulam of the NOC noted that Sirte Oil Company had achieved a production of 103,000 barrels per day. This output marks the highest level since 2007, underscoring a resurgence in Libya's oil production capacity.

These achievements reflect the advancements and significant contributions of Libya's oil sector to the nation's economy, setting promising prospects for further growth.

