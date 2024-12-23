Gas Diplomacy: Putin's Meeting with Slovakia amidst Ukraine Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in a crucial Kremlin meeting about the impending expiry of a gas transit contract through Ukraine. With Slovakia's dependence on this route, Fico has criticized Ukraine's refusal to extend the deal. The meeting underscores broader geopolitical tensions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin convened with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin on Sunday, as reported by Russian television presenter Pavel Zarubin. The diplomatic meeting occurs amid heightened concerns over the upcoming expiration of a vital gas transit contract through Ukraine, on which Slovakia heavily relies.
Fico has openly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his firm stance against extending the transit deal, which is set to expire at the year's end. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the leaders delved into discussions primarily concerning gas transit issues and pressing international matters.
Slovakia's pursuit of continued Russian gas flow through Ukraine is fraught with the potential of soaring transit costs, leading Fico to address the issue at a European Union summit. Meanwhile, Moldova also faces challenges due to its reliance on Ukrainian gas routes, highlighting the broader regional implications of the gas transit discussions.
