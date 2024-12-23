Left Menu

State Bank of India Announces New Forex Rates

The State Bank of India updated its forex rates for various global currencies against the Indian Rupee. Key changes include USD/INR set at 84.60 for buying and 85.45 for selling, with similar updates for AUD, EUR, GBP, among others. Notably, JPY is calculated for 100 units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:43 IST
State Bank of India Announces New Forex Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) today announced updated forex rates, detailing the direct purchase and selling prices for multiple international currencies against the Indian Rupee. These rates are crucial for businesses and individuals dealing in foreign exchange.

Among the notable figures, the US Dollar (USD) is set at 84.60 for buying and 85.45 for selling, reflecting a slight adjustment in the exchange rate. Similarly, the Euro (EUR) is positioned at 87.57 for buying and 89.99 for selling, showing a marginal rate shift.

A unique aspect of the released figures includes the calculation of Japanese Yen (JPY) for 100 units instead of the usual one unit, offering more comprehensive insights for currency traders and businesses engaged in significant forex transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024