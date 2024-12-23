State Bank of India Announces New Forex Rates

The State Bank of India (SBI) today announced updated forex rates, detailing the direct purchase and selling prices for multiple international currencies against the Indian Rupee. These rates are crucial for businesses and individuals dealing in foreign exchange.

Among the notable figures, the US Dollar (USD) is set at 84.60 for buying and 85.45 for selling, reflecting a slight adjustment in the exchange rate. Similarly, the Euro (EUR) is positioned at 87.57 for buying and 89.99 for selling, showing a marginal rate shift.

A unique aspect of the released figures includes the calculation of Japanese Yen (JPY) for 100 units instead of the usual one unit, offering more comprehensive insights for currency traders and businesses engaged in significant forex transactions.

