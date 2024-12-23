Left Menu

China Stocks Rebound as Banks and Energy Shares Surge

China's stock market saw mixed results on Monday after a two-week decline. Banks and energy shares boosted the market, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ticked upwards. Falling bond yields increased the appeal of high-dividend stocks, leading to gains in the banking and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:36 IST
On Monday, China's stock markets closed with mixed results, offering a glimmer of hope after a two-week slide. Key sectors, primarily banks and energy, emerged as bright spots, gaining traction among investors as dividend interests grew amid declining bond yields.

At the close of trading, the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.5% to finish at 3,351.26, erasing earlier gains. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong, however, closed 0.8% higher, buoyed by a 1.7% rally in the banking sector and a 0.7% boost in energy shares.

Analysts from Citic Securities noted that banking stocks remained a preferred sector for renminbi asset allocators due to their high dividends and stability. This trend is expected to attract more insurance fund allocations by year-end, even as China grapples with record-low yields on long-term government bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

