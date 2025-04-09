Left Menu

Boosting Dividends: CPSEs' Impact on Investors and Fund Portfolios

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management is urging mutual fund houses to include more stocks from public sector companies in their portfolios. With CPSEs paying a record-high dividend, the government aims for common investors to benefit from improved corporate performance. CPSEs make up 25% of total dividend payouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:11 IST
Boosting Dividends: CPSEs' Impact on Investors and Fund Portfolios
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is encouraging mutual fund houses to diversify by incorporating more stocks from public sector companies into their portfolios. Secretary Arunish Chawla revealed this initiative on Wednesday, citing a significant increase in dividend payouts by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) reaching Rs 1.50 lakh crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Chawla emphasized the government's interest in allowing common investors to enjoy the benefits of enhanced corporate performance through these dividends. In the fiscal year 2024-25, CPSEs have paid the government a dividend of Rs 74,016.68 crore, a noticeable rise from Rs 63,748 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 59,533 crore in FY23.

As CPSEs constitute 10% of the total market capitalization but contribute to 25% of overall dividend payouts, Chawla plans to meet mutual fund managers to advocate for a broader inclusion of CPSE stocks, thereby enabling value creation for senior citizens and minority shareholders. Furthermore, private sector companies are also encouraged to offer fair dividends to their minority shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025