Soaring Demand for Nano Urea in India's Rabi Season

India's demand for nano urea during the 2024-25 Rabi season is projected to reach 2.36 crore bottles of 500 ml each, with Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of this necessity, according to government statistics.

While the demand peaks in Uttar Pradesh with 43.38 lakh bottles, other states like Maharashtra and Punjab follow with 34.7 lakh and 20.82 lakh bottles respectively. Haryana and Karnataka each require 17.35 lakh bottles, and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are set to need 15.01 lakh and 12.54 lakh bottles respectively. Notably, regions like Gujarat, Sikkim, and others report no requirement.

The country boasts six operational nano urea plants, cumulatively producing 27.22 crore bottles annually. New plants have been launched to boost production, and government initiatives push for more facilities. The Rabi season's main crops include wheat, barley, gram, and rapeseed mustard.

(With inputs from agencies.)