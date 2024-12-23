Left Menu

Soaring Demand for Nano Urea in India's Rabi Season

The demand for nano urea in India's 2024-25 Rabi season is pegged at 2.36 crore bottles, with Uttar Pradesh leading the requirement. Despite six operational plants with a capacity of 27.22 crore bottles, the government encourages more plants to increase domestic production and meet agricultural needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:37 IST
Soaring Demand for Nano Urea in India's Rabi Season
  • Country:
  • India

India's demand for nano urea during the 2024-25 Rabi season is projected to reach 2.36 crore bottles of 500 ml each, with Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of this necessity, according to government statistics.

While the demand peaks in Uttar Pradesh with 43.38 lakh bottles, other states like Maharashtra and Punjab follow with 34.7 lakh and 20.82 lakh bottles respectively. Haryana and Karnataka each require 17.35 lakh bottles, and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are set to need 15.01 lakh and 12.54 lakh bottles respectively. Notably, regions like Gujarat, Sikkim, and others report no requirement.

The country boasts six operational nano urea plants, cumulatively producing 27.22 crore bottles annually. New plants have been launched to boost production, and government initiatives push for more facilities. The Rabi season's main crops include wheat, barley, gram, and rapeseed mustard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024