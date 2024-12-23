Left Menu

PayU Boosts Digital Payment Accessibility with LazyPay EMI Integration

PayU, a leading digital financial services provider in India, integrates LazyPay EMI into its checkout platform. This collaboration enhances affordability in digital payments, allowing merchants to offer seamless high-value purchase options. It leverages a large merchant base to expand flexible credit access for millions, driving growth and customer reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PayU, a prominent name in India's digital financial services, has integrated LazyPay EMI into its checkout platform, marking a significant step towards enhancing payment affordability and accessibility.

The integration allows merchants to offer seamless, flexible options for high-value purchases, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh over repayment terms of 3 to 12 months. This move benefits both PayU's extensive merchant base and LazyPay's active users by creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem, increasing merchant reach and customer convenience.

Executives from both PayU and LazyPay emphasize the potential of this partnership in boosting digital credit adoption, expanding access to affordable credit, and driving significant growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) by facilitating a smooth checkout experience without needing a credit card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024