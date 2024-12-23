PayU Boosts Digital Payment Accessibility with LazyPay EMI Integration

PayU, a prominent name in India's digital financial services, has integrated LazyPay EMI into its checkout platform, marking a significant step towards enhancing payment affordability and accessibility.

The integration allows merchants to offer seamless, flexible options for high-value purchases, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh over repayment terms of 3 to 12 months. This move benefits both PayU's extensive merchant base and LazyPay's active users by creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem, increasing merchant reach and customer convenience.

Executives from both PayU and LazyPay emphasize the potential of this partnership in boosting digital credit adoption, expanding access to affordable credit, and driving significant growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) by facilitating a smooth checkout experience without needing a credit card.

