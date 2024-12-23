PayU Boosts Digital Payment Accessibility with LazyPay EMI Integration
PayU, a leading digital financial services provider in India, integrates LazyPay EMI into its checkout platform. This collaboration enhances affordability in digital payments, allowing merchants to offer seamless high-value purchase options. It leverages a large merchant base to expand flexible credit access for millions, driving growth and customer reach.
- Country:
- India
PayU, a prominent name in India's digital financial services, has integrated LazyPay EMI into its checkout platform, marking a significant step towards enhancing payment affordability and accessibility.
The integration allows merchants to offer seamless, flexible options for high-value purchases, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh over repayment terms of 3 to 12 months. This move benefits both PayU's extensive merchant base and LazyPay's active users by creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem, increasing merchant reach and customer convenience.
Executives from both PayU and LazyPay emphasize the potential of this partnership in boosting digital credit adoption, expanding access to affordable credit, and driving significant growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) by facilitating a smooth checkout experience without needing a credit card.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Forex Reserves Rebound Amid Exchange Rate Stability Efforts
Strengthening Buddhist Ties: India and Thailand Unite for Dhamma
Sri Lankan Navy Captures Indian Fishermen, Boats off Ramanathapuram Coast
India Aims to Be a Developed Nation by 2047: Vice President Dhankar
Cultural Renaissance: India's New Era of Growth and Legacy