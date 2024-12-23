Govt continuously working to increase the storage capacity of farmers: Chouhan

The agriculture sector, contributing 18% to India’s GDP, has proven its resilience, especially during the global disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Conference of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (AERC) in Pune, Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated the central government’s commitment to empowering this vital sector and positioning India as the global food basket.

Shri Chouhan emphasized the importance of translating research into practical benefits for farmers. He stated that researchers’ work should not remain confined to laboratories but must directly benefit agricultural practices. To bridge this gap, the government is implementing various measures, including the Modern Krishi Choupal initiative on DD Kisan Channel, which facilitates interaction between farmers, scientists, and researchers.

The Minister also highlighted the need to make agricultural information accessible in regional languages to ensure wider dissemination. He stressed strengthening collaboration between farmers and scientists to address real-world agricultural challenges.

Promoting Sustainable and Natural Farming

The indiscriminate use of pesticides poses long-term risks, Shri Chouhan warned, urging a shift towards natural farming practices. This approach will enhance production value while preserving the ecosystem. The government is prioritizing sustainable farming methods and introducing initiatives to boost farmers’ storage capacity and enable the transport of their products to distant markets.

Upcoming River Linking Project to Address Water Imbalance

A significant announcement during the event was the planned launch of the River Linking Project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2024. This ambitious initiative aims to address the dual challenges of flooding in some regions and drought in others by creating an interconnected water management system. Shri Chouhan expressed confidence that the project will bring transformative benefits to both drought-prone and rainfall-heavy areas.

Key Government Interventions in Agriculture

The Minister outlined several impactful government programs:

Irrigation Innovation: Encouraging the development of technologies to maximize irrigation efficiency with minimal water usage.

Subsidies for Farmers: Last year, the government provided 1.94 metric tonnes of subsidies, offering significant cost reductions for farmers.

Kisan Credit Card Facility: Farmers now have access to immediate funds, eliminating reliance on money lenders.

Increased Minimum Support Price (MSP): Between 2014 and 2024, the government has doubled the MSP on many agricultural products, providing substantial relief to farmers.

Self-Reliance in Agriculture: The Minister advocated for policies to reduce dependency on imports, urging a focus on enhancing domestic agricultural production.

Celebrating 75 Years of Gokhale Institute

Congratulating the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics on its Platinum Jubilee, Shri Chouhan reflected on the progress made over the past 70 years and emphasized the need for re-introspection to identify gains and losses. He called for the adoption of advanced technologies to further strengthen the agriculture sector.

Looking Ahead

The government is actively working to make India’s agriculture sector more robust and sustainable. Shri Chouhan’s address reaffirmed the Modi administration’s commitment to making agriculture a pillar of India’s economy and ensuring prosperity for farmers through innovation, sustainability, and empowerment.

With initiatives such as the river linking project, natural farming, and enhanced MSP, the future of Indian agriculture looks promising, driven by policies designed to uplift farmers and position India as a leader in global food production.