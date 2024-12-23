ICAI Paves Way for Global Accounting Leadership with New Centres of Excellence

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is on a mission to enhance India's standing as a global leader in accounting and auditing. In the next three years, the ICAI aims to establish 11 Centres of Excellence.

The centres will focus on boosting financial and tax literacy in various specialized fields, stated ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal on Monday. Additionally, the institute is promoting the International Financial Services Centre concept.

Notable future events include the World Forum of Accountants in January 2025, while artificial intelligence emerges as a priority area, ensuring Indian Chartered Accountants remain competitive on the global stage.

