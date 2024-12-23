Left Menu

ICAI Paves Way for Global Accounting Leadership with New Centres of Excellence

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) plans to establish 11 Centres of Excellence over the next three years, enhancing financial literacy and promoting India as a global accounting hub. President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal announced AI initiatives and upcoming events like the World Forum of Accountants in 2025.

Updated: 23-12-2024 20:03 IST
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is on a mission to enhance India's standing as a global leader in accounting and auditing. In the next three years, the ICAI aims to establish 11 Centres of Excellence.

The centres will focus on boosting financial and tax literacy in various specialized fields, stated ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal on Monday. Additionally, the institute is promoting the International Financial Services Centre concept.

Notable future events include the World Forum of Accountants in January 2025, while artificial intelligence emerges as a priority area, ensuring Indian Chartered Accountants remain competitive on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

