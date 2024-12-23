Rediscovering Harmony: A Call for Unity in India
A seminar titled 'Social Harmony: Indian Perspective' discussed how India has always been a harmonious society, urging a return to ancestral values. The speakers highlighted threats from political divisions and foreign influences, emphasizing the need to counteract divisive tactics bolstered by social media.
- Country:
- India
A seminar focused on 'Social Harmony: Indian Perspective' highlighted the longstanding tradition of harmony in Indian society. RSS' regional pracharak Anil stressed the importance of visiting Maha Kumbh for an authentic experience of India's unity.
Anil, serving as the keynote speaker, insisted that harmony should be a lived concept, not merely a subject of discourse. He warned against divisive tactics used by political entities and foreign powers to destabilize societal coherence, enhanced by the influence of social media.
Abhinav Chak, a special speaker, reiterated the timeless existence of a harmonious Indian culture that must be revisited. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar Mishra, Chief Standing Counsel of Allahabad High Court, criticized the divisive strategies of some political parties employing social media to fracture society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar Urges Unity Amidst Electoral Challenges in Maharashtra
Notre Dame Cathedral Reopens: A Testament to Resilience and Global Unity
Unity and Faith Shine at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival Advent Service
Buddhist Community in Maharashtra Protests Over Lack of Crematorium
A Peaceful Nexus: New Jersey's 30-Foot Buddha Statue as a Hub for Interfaith Unity