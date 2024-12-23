Left Menu

Rediscovering Harmony: A Call for Unity in India

A seminar titled 'Social Harmony: Indian Perspective' discussed how India has always been a harmonious society, urging a return to ancestral values. The speakers highlighted threats from political divisions and foreign influences, emphasizing the need to counteract divisive tactics bolstered by social media.

Prayagraj | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:43 IST
A seminar focused on 'Social Harmony: Indian Perspective' highlighted the longstanding tradition of harmony in Indian society. RSS' regional pracharak Anil stressed the importance of visiting Maha Kumbh for an authentic experience of India's unity.

Anil, serving as the keynote speaker, insisted that harmony should be a lived concept, not merely a subject of discourse. He warned against divisive tactics used by political entities and foreign powers to destabilize societal coherence, enhanced by the influence of social media.

Abhinav Chak, a special speaker, reiterated the timeless existence of a harmonious Indian culture that must be revisited. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar Mishra, Chief Standing Counsel of Allahabad High Court, criticized the divisive strategies of some political parties employing social media to fracture society.

