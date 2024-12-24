Police Encounters: Two Wanted Criminals Neutralized in India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials neutralized two wanted criminals in separate police encounters, marking a pivotal moment in ongoing operations against organized crime in India. The first incident involved Sunny Dayal, identified as a key figure in the Indian Overseas Bank robbery, who was killed during a strategic operation carried out jointly by the Ghazipur Police and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team near the Bihar border.

During a routine check at the Bara outpost, police officers became suspicious of two masked individuals riding a motorcycle. When signaled to stop, the suspects attempted to flee, prompting officers to alert SWAT and the Gahmar Police Station. The joint teams coordinated a tactical response near the Kutubpur Dhaba, where the suspects abandoned their motorcycle, sparking a gun exchange. Sunny Dayal, identified as the primary suspect, sustained injuries and was later declared dead at Ghazipur District Hospital. The police recovered a 32mm pistol, cartridges, stolen white metal, and cash amounting to Rs 35,500.

In a simultaneous operation, Lucknow Police engaged in a separate encounter, resulting in the death of Sobind Kumar, another wanted criminal. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Lucknow, Shashank Singh, reported that during a combing operation, Kumar began firing at police from an approaching car. The police returned fire, leading to Kumar's neutralization. Yellow and white metal ornaments, large sums of cash, and bullet shells were recovered from the scene, alongside a diary identifying Kumar. Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue efforts to apprehend remaining criminals.

