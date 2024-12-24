Left Menu

European Stocks Edge Up Ahead of Christmas Break

European stocks saw a modest rise led by travel, leisure, and energy sectors amid low trading volumes due to the Christmas lull. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.2% despite reduced trading hours in several markets. The British homebuilder Vistry experienced a significant decline due to profit warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:51 IST
European stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in travel, leisure, and energy sectors, as market activity remained subdued ahead of the Christmas holiday break.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0815 GMT, with trading hours reduced in Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris, while Frankfurt and Milan markets remained closed, contributing to lower trading volumes.

Travel and leisure stocks recovered with a 0.5% advance, bouncing back from Monday's decline. Energy stocks also rose by 0.5%, in line with an uptick in oil prices. However, British homebuilder Vistry saw its shares drop by 18% following a profit warning for fiscal 2024, attributed to delays in anticipated year-end transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

