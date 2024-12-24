European Stocks Edge Up Ahead of Christmas Break
European stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in travel, leisure, and energy sectors, as market activity remained subdued ahead of the Christmas holiday break.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0815 GMT, with trading hours reduced in Amsterdam, Brussels, and Paris, while Frankfurt and Milan markets remained closed, contributing to lower trading volumes.
Travel and leisure stocks recovered with a 0.5% advance, bouncing back from Monday's decline. Energy stocks also rose by 0.5%, in line with an uptick in oil prices. However, British homebuilder Vistry saw its shares drop by 18% following a profit warning for fiscal 2024, attributed to delays in anticipated year-end transactions.
