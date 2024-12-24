Left Menu

Empowering Educated Women in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that educated women should not be limited to homemaker roles. He advocated for providing opportunities through work-from-home and co-working spaces, highlighting the importance of utilizing human resources effectively. Aiming to create 1.5 lakh co-working seats by 2025, facilities will be established in government and private buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged for a change in societal norms limiting educated women to homemaking roles, advocating for enhanced opportunities for them.

During a meeting reviewing the development of co-working and neighborhood working spaces, Naidu emphasized the potential of these initiatives in empowering women by offering them work-from-home chances.

Officials revealed a target to establish 1.5 lakh co-working seats by 2025, utilizing both government and private premises to achieve this goal, fostering effective human resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

