Empowering Educated Women in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged for a change in societal norms limiting educated women to homemaking roles, advocating for enhanced opportunities for them.

During a meeting reviewing the development of co-working and neighborhood working spaces, Naidu emphasized the potential of these initiatives in empowering women by offering them work-from-home chances.

Officials revealed a target to establish 1.5 lakh co-working seats by 2025, utilizing both government and private premises to achieve this goal, fostering effective human resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)