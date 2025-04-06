Left Menu

Women Empowerment: Emerging Trends in India’s Gender Dynamics

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's report highlights women's growing presence in India's economic landscape. With 42.2% of rural bank accounts owned by women and a notable rise in female entrepreneurship and voter registration, the report outlines both progress and ongoing challenges in achieving gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:21 IST
Women are making significant strides in India's financial sector, now owning 39.2% of all bank accounts, with a higher concentration in rural areas where they account for 42.2% of account holders. This progress is detailed in the latest publication by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The MoSPI's 26th edition of 'Women and Men in India 2024' offers a comprehensive analysis of gender indicators across various domains, including economic participation. The report reveals a significant upward trend in women's financial involvement, as evidenced by a surge in the number of female-owned DEMAT accounts and proprietary businesses.

Additionally, the publication notes improvements in female voter registration and participation, as well as increased gender parity in education. Despite these advancements, the report highlights persistent disparities that need to be addressed to foster sustainable and inclusive development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

