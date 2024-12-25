Rajasthan: Operation to rescue 3.5-year-old girl from borewell in Kotputli enters Day 3

The rescue operation to save a three-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell in the Kiratpur village of Kotputli district in Rajasthan entered its third day on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brajesh Chaudhary said, that the priority of the rescue team is to save the child alive and the NDRF operation has been going on for 24 hours.

"The rescue team's priority is to take out the child alive and more probability for that is through NDRF's rescue operation. NDRF was saying that through piling machine, the probability (of taking out the child alive) would be less. Therefore, for 24 hours we continued this (NDRF rescue operation) but the child couldn't be taken out so now the piling machine is being brought...it will take 6-7 at least (to complete the rescue operation) once the piling machine comes," SDM Brajesh Chaudhary said. On Tuesday the trapped three-and-a-half-year-old girl was brought up 30 feet above with the help of clips by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) OP Saran said, "The girl was 150 feet below. Using clips, we have brought her around 30 feet above. We are trying to rescue her and the NDRF team is also engaged in the same. Oxygen is being continuously provided to her. we are trying to save her by boring nearby." "Cameras have also been installed and our entire team is engaged.. efforts are being made to take out the girl as soon as possible," Saran told ANI.

Authorities including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration have been working tirelessly to ensure her safe recovery. Teams from the district administration and medical personnel have been on-site since the incident was reported, ensuring safety protocols are maintained. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure rescue operations can proceed without interruptions. (ANI)

