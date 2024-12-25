"It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified": Delhi WCD dept says Mahila Samman Yojana announced by Kejriwal "non-existent"

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department has issued a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

In a public notice, the Women and Child Development Department confirmed that any private individual or political party involved in collecting information from citizens through forms and registration processes in the name of the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' is "committing fraud." "It is clarified that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi Government," the Women and Child Development Department said in the notice published in national newspapers on Wednesday.

"It is emphasised that since no such Scheme is in existence, the question of acceptance of the form/application for registration under this non-existent Scheme does not arise. Any private person/political party who is collecting forms/applications or collecting information from applicants in the name of this scheme is committing fraud and has no authority," the notice added. The government department also cautioned citizens about the risks of sharing personal details, such as bank account information, voter ID cards, and phone numbers, which could result in privacy breaches and data leaks.

The notice further read,"The general citizens of Delhi are advised not to fall for the false promises of this non-existent scheme as these are misleading and don't have any authority. The general public is also requested to exercise caution in providing personal details to any unauthorised person to avoid any fraud or data breach in future." The clarification follows a statement by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, in which he claimed that registration for the 'Mahila Samman Scheme,' which promises Rs 2,100 per month for women in Delhi, would begin on December 23.

"You don't have to form a queue anywhere. We will come to you (for the registration process). We have formed teams across Delhi. We will help the women register for the scheme and provide them with cards," Kejriwal said in a press conference. (ANI)

