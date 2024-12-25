Russia attacked Ukraine's DTEK power plants on Wednesday, company says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 12:12 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia on Wednesday morning attacked the power plants of Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, severely damaging equipment, the company said.
"This year, it is the 13th massive attack on the Ukrainian energy sector and the 10th massive attack on the company's energy facilities," it said on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement