4 died, 21 injured after bus fell into gorge in Uttarakhand's Bhimtal

Four people lost their lives and 21 were injured after a roadways bus fell into a gorge about 100 meters deep in the Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand's Nainital on Wednesday. SP Nainital, Jagdish Chandra said that the driver lost control of the bus and it fell into a deep gorge.

"A roadways bus was heading from Pithoragarh to Haldwani. The driver lost control of the bus and it fell into a deep gorge...The injured have been rescued with the help of locals. 21 people have been injured and 4 people have died," he said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the death of four people in the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured.

"The news of the death of 4 people in the unfortunate bus accident near Bhimtal is extremely heart-rending. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss," he posted on X. "The seriously injured people are being treated at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, and a team of doctors from AIIMS Rishikesh has also been sent to Haldwani. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured," CM Dhami added.

As per the officials, the bus belongs to roadways and was going from Bhimtal to Haldwani with 20 to 25 people travelling on the bus. Following receiving information, a relief team SDRF reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. (ANI)

