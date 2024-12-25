"New MPs, democratic representatives need to learn from Atal Bihari Vajpayee's conduct, behaviour": Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's conduct, behaviour, working style saying that the new MPs and all democratic representatives should learn from him. Speaking to ANI, the Speaker said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee's personality, his work, his high-level dignified conduct in the House, new MPs and all democratic representatives need to learn from his conduct, behaviour, working style."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Vajpayee as a tall statesman whose leadership continues to inspire the nation and recalled the pivotal role played by the former Prime Minister in India's transition to the 21st century. In an article he penned, PM Modi described Vajpayee as the "architect of India's transition into the 21st century that set the stage for country's economic surge". In his tribute, PM Modi lauded Vajpayee for his foresight in projects like the Golden Quadrilateral, his leadership during the nuclear tests, and his commitment to strengthening Indian democracy and the Constitution.

PM Modi wrote, "Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India's transition into the 21st century. When he took oath as PM in 1998 our nation had passed through a period of political instability. In about nine years we had seen four Lok Sabha elections." The PM's article on Vajpayee's contribution to the nation was carried in several newspapers.

The Prime Minister said, "The people of India were getting impatient and also sceptical about governments being able to deliver. It was Atal Ji who turned this tide by providing stable and effective governance. Coming from humble roots, he realised the struggles of the common citizen and the transformative power of effective governance." Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and again from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16 in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)