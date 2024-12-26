"5000-6000 buses arranged for devotees coming to Mahakumbh": ADM Chaturvedi

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, with over 5,000 special buses, including 550 electric vehicles, set to aid the massive influx of devotees during the religious gathering's peak days. Speaking to ANI, Additional District Magistrate Vivek Chaturvedi said, "The transport department has arranged around 5000-6000 buses for the convenience of devotees coming to the Mahakumbh Mela on the peak days. 550 electric buses have been arranged for their convenience. We have started the construction of three temporary bus stands."

Meanwhile, Indra Giri Maharaj of Aawahan Akhara, dependent on an oxygen cylinder, reached Prayagraj on Wednesday to attend the Mahakumbh. Indra Giri, who is unable to walk, has come to the Mahakumbh area with his helpers. An oxygen cylinder is always attached to his body, which keeps him alive. The cylinder is there for 24 hours, but he has come here to attend the Mahakumbh. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is a tradition made by Jagadguru Shankaracharya and we are following it. Wherever there is a Kumbh Mela, we attend it... My last wish is to attend the Kumbh mela peacefully and go back to our Ashram."

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ensuring world-class facilities for millions of devotees attending the Mahakumbh. According to an official release, this includes arrangements for shelter for over 1 lakh passengers and the operation of approximately 3,000 special fair trains.

In addition, IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality branch of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of the luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam. Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to showcase the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release said.

The Mahakumbh is scheduled to take place from January 10 to February 24. The main bathing festivals, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will be held on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

