Veer Bal Diwas: India Honors the Bravery of Sahibzades

On the solemn occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered floral tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji at his official residence in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the day by bringing a copy of the Shri Guru Granth Sahib to his government residence, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to the immortal sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. Through a social media post, Dhami expressed a profound tribute to their bravery and indomitable courage, emphasizing their sacrifice as a priceless legacy of humanity and a guiding light for future generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the same day, paid his respects to the heroic Sahibzades by highlighting their steadfast faith and principles at a young age. The PM commemorated their courage in a post and announced the launch of the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, aiming to boost nutritional outcomes through enhanced community participation and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)