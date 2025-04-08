Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Aims to Boost Global Investments in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to engage sector experts to enhance the state's industrial ecosystem and global investment dialogue. Emphasizing a truly integrated single-window system, he advocates for new policies to align with the evolving industrial landscape and improve investment facilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasized enhancing the state's industrial ecosystem by engaging experts across various sectors to improve global investment dialogue. Reviewing Invest UP's functioning, Adityanath highlighted the state's emergence as a top investment destination by adopting Prime Minister Modi's reformative approach.

Adityanath addressed challenges investors face in obtaining departmental approvals, advocating for a unified single-window system. He directed restructuring of the 'Nivesh Mitra' platform to streamline application processing and ensure timely resolutions, with deemed approvals granted if deadlines are missed.

The chief minister called for new policies reflecting Uttar Pradesh's industrial potential, proposing a Single Window Act for large investments and prioritizing sectors like Global Capacity Centers, fintech, and biotechnology to further attract and facilitate global investors.

