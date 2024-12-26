Reviving Heritage: Efforts to Restore Sambhal's Ancient Wells and Pilgrimage Sites

In an ambitious move to preserve the historical and religious heritage of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, officials have commenced excavation efforts at various ancient sites. One such excavation is underway at 'Mrityukoop', which Municipal Council Executive Officer Dr. Mani Bhushan Tiwari highlighted as part of a larger plan to restore and protect these significant cultural landmarks.

Tiwari stated that the administration has identified numerous wells across the city, signifying religious importance, which are now the focal point of these restoration efforts. "If these wells are tied to religious significance, we will ensure their preservation," he told ANI. The Archaeological Survey of India, alongside local administrative teams, surveyed many historically rich locations, including the ASI-protected Ferozpur Fort and other heritage stepwells.

Sambhal District Magistrate Dr. Rajender Pensiya pointed out the city's illustrious past, alluding to its mentions in the Puranas and historical ties with figures such as Prithviraj Chauhan and Sikandar Lodi. The rediscovery of a previously closed temple during a district-led anti-encroachment drive has reignited efforts for heritage restoration. This initiative aims to breathe new life into ancient wells and pilgrimage sites, with potential support from the Vandhan Yojana and the Tourism Department to boost these efforts financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)