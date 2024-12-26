Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: Efforts to Restore Sambhal's Ancient Wells and Pilgrimage Sites

The local authorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, are undertaking an initiative to excavate and restore ancient wells and pilgrimage sites, focusing on preserving rich historical and religious heritage. The project involves collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India and potential funding from tourism initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:37 IST
Reviving Heritage: Efforts to Restore Sambhal's Ancient Wells and Pilgrimage Sites
Municipal Council Executive Officer Dr. Mani Bhushan Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to preserve the historical and religious heritage of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, officials have commenced excavation efforts at various ancient sites. One such excavation is underway at 'Mrityukoop', which Municipal Council Executive Officer Dr. Mani Bhushan Tiwari highlighted as part of a larger plan to restore and protect these significant cultural landmarks.

Tiwari stated that the administration has identified numerous wells across the city, signifying religious importance, which are now the focal point of these restoration efforts. "If these wells are tied to religious significance, we will ensure their preservation," he told ANI. The Archaeological Survey of India, alongside local administrative teams, surveyed many historically rich locations, including the ASI-protected Ferozpur Fort and other heritage stepwells.

Sambhal District Magistrate Dr. Rajender Pensiya pointed out the city's illustrious past, alluding to its mentions in the Puranas and historical ties with figures such as Prithviraj Chauhan and Sikandar Lodi. The rediscovery of a previously closed temple during a district-led anti-encroachment drive has reignited efforts for heritage restoration. This initiative aims to breathe new life into ancient wells and pilgrimage sites, with potential support from the Vandhan Yojana and the Tourism Department to boost these efforts financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024