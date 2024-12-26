Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pledges Support to Tollywood Amid Controversy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met with Tollywood's elite, ensuring government support for the Telugu film industry and emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order. Recent incidents, including a tragic event at a film premiere involving actor Allu Arjun, have sparked political tensions and widespread discussions.

Visual from the meeting (Photo: Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Telugu film industry, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has pledged unwavering support following a high-profile meeting with Tollywood actors and filmmakers on Thursday.

Held at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the meeting was attended by an influential delegation led by Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju. Prominent actors such as Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Kalyan Ram, alongside several directors and producers, were present.

Recent incidents, particularly the tragic episode involving actor Allu Arjun at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere, have highlighted the urgency of ensuring safety at film events. The gathering comes amid rising tensions, with CM Revanth Reddy urging the film industry to manage crowds responsibly, while political controversies continue to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

