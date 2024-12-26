Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pledges Support to Tollywood Amid Controversy

In a significant development for the Telugu film industry, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has pledged unwavering support following a high-profile meeting with Tollywood actors and filmmakers on Thursday.

Held at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the meeting was attended by an influential delegation led by Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju. Prominent actors such as Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Kalyan Ram, alongside several directors and producers, were present.

Recent incidents, particularly the tragic episode involving actor Allu Arjun at the 'Pushpa 2' premiere, have highlighted the urgency of ensuring safety at film events. The gathering comes amid rising tensions, with CM Revanth Reddy urging the film industry to manage crowds responsibly, while political controversies continue to simmer.

